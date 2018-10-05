Premiership: Harlequins v Saracens

England international Mike Brown has scored 85 tries in 299 outings for Harlequins since making his debut in 2005

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra and online, with live scores on the BBC Sport website

Premiership leaders Saracens look to continue their perfect start to the campaign as they travel to Harlequins.

Mark McCall's side have won their first five games with a bonus point, becoming the first club to achieve the feat in the professional era.

Sarries make six changes from their victory over Bath, while Quins make two after their win at Gloucester.

Mike Brown makes his 300th appearance for Quins, while Danny Care wears the club's colours for the 250th time.

Centre Ben Tapuai is rested by the hosts, with USA international Paul Lasike replacing him, and Marcus Smith starts at fly-half after kicking the match-winning points at Kingsholm last Saturday.

Saracens captain Brad Barritt misses the London derby following an operation on a facial injury, so Nick Tompkins comes in at outside centre and Alex Lozowski moves to inside centre.

Wingers Alex Lewington and David Strettle start, England international Ben Spencer returns at scrum-half and lock Will Skelton and flanker Mike Rhodes come into the pack.

Defending champions Saracens have won their last 12 Premiership matches, with only Leicester ever enjoying a longer winning streak in the competition - the Tigers won 17 straight games in 1999-2000.

Harlequins director of rugby Paul Gustard told BBC Surrey:

"Saracens are a very good team. They have got a lot of internationals and more British & Irish Lions than Scotland.

"They have been in the making for 12 years and are a well-oiled machine.

"But we have had good success over them in the last two or three seasons and have no reason to fear anybody.

"If we play and perform to the level that we can play to, which we have not done yet, then we can be a match for most sides in the competition."

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Lasike, Visser; Smith, Care; Marler, Crumpton, Sinckler, Symons, Horwill (co-capt), Bothma, Robshaw (co-capt), Chisholm.

Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Collier, South, Kunatani, Mulchrone, Lang, Alofa.

Saracens: Goode; Strettle, Tompkins, Lozowski, Lewington; Farrell, Spencer; M Vunipola, George, Lamositele, Skelton, Kruis, Isiekwe, Rhodes, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Judge, Itoje, Burger, Wigglesworth, Bosch, Maitland.

Referee: Luke Pearce.

