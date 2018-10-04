Dave Ewers: Exeter Chiefs flanker aims to impress after injury return

Dave Ewers played in Exeter's 2016 and 2018 Premiership final defeats to Saracens

"Every Premiership game for me is a blessing," says Exeter flanker Dave Ewers as he prepares to take on Bath in the Premiership this weekend.

The 27-year-old has more reason than most to have some perspective on the sport and his career.

Called up to the England squad in February 2016, the 6ft 4ins back-row never pulled on the red rose because of a series of knee injuries.

Ewers returned from his latest injury problem, a nerve issue in his neck, with two tries against Worcester last week, and is hopeful it will be the last major setback in a career that saw him tipped for great things.

"You do have your dark moments," he tells BBC Sport as he reflects on a period when he has missed out on possible England caps, and the chance to play in Exeter's Premiership final win over Wasps in 2017.

"It's brilliant to come and watch and support the boys, but you do have moments, not necessarily here as you're involved and watching, but when you get home.

Having come up through Exeter's academy Dave Ewers is one of the few players left in the squad who was at Sandy Park before the club was promoted to the top flight in 2010

"It feels like you have something missing."

A product of the Exeter academy, Zimbabwe-born Ewers was forced to flee his homeland with his family as a boy following Robert Mugabe's land reforms.

But Zimbabwe's loss has been Exeter's gain.

"He will keep improving for a considerable time as he gets more game minutes and gets more time on the training field as well," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter tells BBC Sport.

"He loves playing rugby and that's probably the most important thing.

"If you're playing rugby for the right reasons - to enjoy being out on the field and succeeding and building memories with your friends - then those are pretty good reasons to get back on the field."

An England recall?

England head coach Eddie Jones brought Ewers into the squad to face Wales in the 2016 Six Nations, but he did not make the matchday 23.

But with teammate Sam Simmonds injured and Don Armand seemingly out of the England picture, could there be an opportunity for Ewers to stake his claim as Exeter look ahead to the opening rounds of the Champions Cup?

"It's never too late," adds Baxter. "The biggest thing is consistency, that's what you have to show.

"We've got some big games coming up and have to perform in big games against other EPS players.

Dave Ewers' two tries against Worcester were the first time he had scored more than once for Exeter in a game

"For Dave, there's a fantastic opportunity for him against Bath and there are huge opportunities over the next couple of weeks against very good teams and very good players, and those are the times you have to perform."

Staying injury-free is the main aim for the former England Saxons player now, but Ewers is a little more candid when asked about senior international prospects.

"I'm just happy to be involved here and get a run of games going," he says.

"That would be pretty amazing. I think it's something that lies down to me.

"You can get enough advice from the physios and strength and conditioners, but it is down to me to put in the work to try and stay fit."