Jacob Stockdale: Ulster wing 'raring to go' before first appearance of season

Stockdale scored 10 tries in 19 appearances for Ulster last season

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website; match report on BBC Sport website

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale is "raring to go" having recovered from a hamstring injury in time for Friday night's Pro14 encounter with Connacht.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined for eight weeks and last played in Ireland's third Test against Australia in June.

"It has been frustrating," he admitted.

"But it has given me a chance to get fitter, faster and stronger than I would have been after a short pre-season."

Stockdale enjoyed a breakthrough 2017-18 campaign in which he established himself as a key player at provincial and international level.

The Lisburn native broke the record for most amount of tries (seven) in a Six Nations on the way to being named Player of the Championship.

He has not played for Ulster since their European play-off win over Ospreys in May.

Ulster's second inter-provincial derby of the season comes just a week after they fell to their heaviest defeat in Pro14 history against Munster.

Media playback is not supported on this device We didn't perform as we wanted to - Dan McFarland

Ireland captain Rory Best is also in line to make his first appearance under new head coach Dan McFarland, who will be hoping his side can quickly move on from the 64-7 loss in Limerick.

"There was a lot of straight-talking on Monday morning but after that it was about parking it and accepting it as a loss," said Stockdale.

"It does not matter if you lose by 60 points or eight points, it is a loss either way so he have to move on and focus on Connacht."

Connacht, who have not claimed victory in Belfast since 1960, have won two of their opening five games and lie fifth in Conference A.