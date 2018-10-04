Bedford Blues chairman criticises RFU as ill players made to play in Championship

Bedford finished third in the Championship last season and have been in the second tier of English rugby since 2000

The Rugby Football Union failed to protect "player welfare" when refusing to postpone a match despite 21 players being out through illness and injury, Championship side Bedford Blues have claimed.

Bedford were beaten 26-23 by London Scottish on Saturday after 14 players had been taken ill prior to the game.

However, the RFU have said "we did not receive a request to postpone the match" and have subsequently contacted the club to "clarify their statement".

Bedford chairman Geoff Irvine said: "I am very disappointed that player welfare was not considered more important by the powers that be.

"We felt this extraordinary situation met the criteria for a postponement. As our situation became more desperate we contacted the RFU to see whether it was possible to postpone the game.

"Unfortunately, our request was declined despite the risk of infecting the opposition players and the bug spreading further."

The Blues say they also had seven more players ruled out because of injury on top of those affected by the sickness bug.

The RFU allowed London Irish, who were relegated from the Premiership last season, to postpone their trip to face Jersey Reds on 15 September as they could not find any accommodation.