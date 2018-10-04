Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre: George Horne & Rory Hughes start

George Horne came on as a replacement in Glasgow's win against Dragons

Pro 14: Glasgow v Zebre Venue: Scotstoun, Date: Friday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Updates on Radio Scotland & online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow have recalled scrum-half George Horne and give wing Rory Hughes a first game of the season in Friday's Pro14 match against Zebre.

There are also a further six changes in the pack from last week's 29-13 bonus-point win over the Dragons.

Prop Adam Nicol and lock Andrew Davidson will both start their first games for Warriors, while hooker George Turner also comes into the front row.

Adam Ashe starts at blind-side flanker, with Chris Fusaro at open-side.

With co-captains Ryan Wilson and Callum Gibbins rested, Scotland lock Jonny Gray leads the side.

USA loose forward Tevita Tameilau could make his debut off the bench.

Glasgow lead Conference A by three points from Ospreys, while Italian side Zebre have won two of their opening five games.

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: "Zebre are a really dangerous side, they are one of the leading teams in the comp in terms of offloads and line-breaks, so defensively we'll have to be at our best tomorrow night.

"We're looking forward to seeing Tevita (Tameilau) come off the bench. He arrived late but has worked hard and hopefully supporters will get a chance to see his physicality and athleticism when he comes on."

Glasgow: Ruaridh Jackson; Lee Jones, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Rory Hughes, Adam Hastings, George Horne; Oliver Kebble, George Turner, Adam Nicol, Andrew Davidson, Jonny Gray (capt), Adam Ashe, Chris Fusaro, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Alex Allan, D'Arcy Rae, Greg Peterson, Matt Smith, Tevita Tameilau, Pete Horne, Niko Matawalu.

Zebre: TBC