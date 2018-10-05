Pro14: Scarlets v Ospreys (Sat)

Jonathan Davies has won 65 caps for Wales and played six Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Ospreys Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 6 Oct Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website and app

Wales centre Jonathan Davies will miss the Pro14 derby against Ospreys after returning to action last weekend.

Davies was man-of-the-match in the 54-14 win Southern Kings but is absent for the Ospreys visit.

Ospreys are missing full-back Dan Evans (hamstring) and flanker Dan Lydiate (shoulder) after the pair were injured in training.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones returns after being rested for the 22-8 win in Zebre.

Davies made his first competitive Scarlets appearance in 10 months in the win over the Kings where he starred with two tries.

The British and Irish Lions centre suffered a serious foot injury while playing for Wales against Australia in November 2017 and picked up a hamstring problem in his expected competitive return against Ulster in September 2018.

Davies was unable to train early this week so has been rested but should be available for the Heineken Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 on 13 October.

Former Ospreys centre Kieron Fonotia will line up with Hadleigh Parkes in the Scarlets midfield but Wales wing Steff Evans is missing despite scoring a try as a replacement last weekend.

Evans will feature for the Scarlets A team for a fourth time this season. Scarlets flanker Will Boyde returns from injury while Josh Macleod is named on the bench.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ospreys coach Allen Clarke eager for derby 'boiling point' with Scarlets

Ospreys centre Cory Allen replaces Joe Thomas while James Hook and Sam Cross start at full-back and flanker respectively.

Scarlets are unbeaten at home in the league since September 2016 but needed a last-minute try to beat Ospreys in Llanelli on Boxing Day, 2017.

Wayne Pivac's side are on a run of three successive wins against Ospreys in a series which the Swansea-based region have previously dominated.

"It's going to be a great match," said Scarlets captain Ken Owens.

"I would like to think we're a long way off where we were a long time ago when derbies were one-sided battles.

"It's two competitive sides who want to go at each other."

Ospreys have four wins out of five games so far this season under new permanent head coach Allen Clarke.

Scrum-half Aled Davies lines up against his former side where he will face Wales rival Gareth Davies.

"When you look at the diaspora of Welsh rugby, there are people from all over on all sides, all four teams and all four regions who have swapped regions," said Clarke

"That's not exclusive to the Ospreys. Everybody knows each other so well within the Welsh rugby environment and community."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Tom Prydie, Kieron Fonotia, Hadleigh Parkes, Johnny McNicholl; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, David Bulbring, Ed Kennedy, Will Boyde, Blade Thomson

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Tom Price, Josh Macleod, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Angus O'Brien, Paul Asquith

Ospreys: James Hook; George North, Cory Allen, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies, Aled Davies; Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Cross, Justin Tipuric (capt), James King

Replacements: Scott Otten, Rhodri Jones, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Olly Cracknell, Matthew Aubrey, Joe Thomas, Hanno Dirksen

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones, Simon Rees (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)

For the latest Welsh rugby news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.