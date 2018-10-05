Pro14: Dragons v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Bernard Jackman watches Dragons lose against Benetton in the opening round of the Pro14

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Cardiff Blues Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 6 Oct Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website and app

Wales back-rower Ross Moriarty returns for the Dragons in Saturday's Pro14 Welsh derby against Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade.

Moriarty, Ollie Griffiths and Cory Hill are among eight changes from the side that lost at Munster last weekend.

Cardiff Blues welcome back back-rowers Josh Navidi and Nick Williams, who line up alongside captain Ellis Jenkins.

Blues have made four changes from the side who defeated Cheetahs, with prop Brad Thyer and Lloyd Williams starting.

A new-look Dragons front row will see Wales prop Leon Brown return and pack down with hooker Elliot Dee and loose-head Brok Harris.

The final changes are at half-back, where fly-half Josh Lewis and scrum-half Rhodri Williams join forces. Centre Tyler Morgan also returns among the replacements after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Dragons have lost 21 consecutive Welsh league derbies going back to Boxing Day 2014 when they beat the Blues.

"It's something that's in the background and we don't talk about it a lot," said Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman.

"We know it's part of the legacy that we have from going back, not just last year, but the year before that. And yeah it's important.

"There's important points on the table but also it would just be nice to start to build up a home record and beat one of the regions and hopefully it's this weekend. But it's going to be incredibly tough."

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff Blues' players aim to get the better of their Wales squad rivals on derby day.

Josh Turnbull will be making his 100th appearance for the region, while Blues head coach John Mulvihill is looking forward to his first Welsh derby.

"I am sure it is going to be pretty hostile down there but we just have to make sure we look after our side of the field and make sure we are ready to go," said Mulvihill.

"They have put some good wins on the board this season. This is the first crack to go against their neighbours and I am sure they will be ready to go.

"A lot of these guys grew up together so a lot of their mates are growing up together. It is also the first time they know the national coaches will be involved and there are big selections coming up."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Dafydd Howells, Adam Warren, Jarryd Sage, Jared Rosser; Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Brandon Nansen, Cory Hill (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Ryan Bevington, Aaron Jarvis, Huw Taylor, Nic Cudd, Tavis Knoyle, Tyler Morgan, Will Talbot-Davies.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Jason Harris; Gareth Anscombe, Lloyd Williams; Brad Thyer, Kristian Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, George Earle, Josh Turnbull, Josh Navidi, Ellis Jenkins (capt), Nick Williams.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Gill, Dillon Lewis, Macauley Cook, Olly Robinson, Tomos Williams, Jarrod Evans, Garyn Smith.

Referee: Ian Davies (WRU)

Assistant referees: Gwyn Morris, Gareth Newman (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)

