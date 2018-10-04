Josh Navidi and Nick Williams: Back-rowers return to boost Cardiff Blues

Nick Williams (centre) and Josh Navidi (right) were rested for the game against Cheetahs

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Cardiff Blues Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 6 Oct Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website and app

Cardiff Blues have back-rowers Josh Navidi and Nick Williams available for Saturday's Pro14 Welsh derby against Dragons at Rodney Parade.

The pair were rested for last week's win over Cheetahs.

USA Eagles winger Blaine Scully will be missing for up to a month with a fractured larynx sustained two weeks ago.

But fly-half Jarrod Evans could return this weekend in Newport following illness.

Wales' most capped player Gethin Jenkins will make his return for Cardiff Blues A - who he is the defence coach for - against Connacht in Galway on Friday.

The 37-year-old, who has 129 Wales caps plus five for the British and Irish Lions, last played against Pau in the Challenge Cup semi-final win in April 2018.

Summer signing Samu Manoa is set to play his first game for his new region in the Champions Cup match against Lyon on 14 October.