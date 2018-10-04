James O'Connor: Sale Sharks says focus is on rugby after injury problems

James O'Connor has made 13 appearances for Sale

James O'Connor says rugby is now his sole focus as he prepares to return for Sale after a prolonged injury absence.

The 44-cap Australian has suffered with chronic ankle issues, but is now pain free for the first time in two years.

The 28-year-old utility back will be on the bench against Newcastle, and says he has a new perspective following a turbulent period.

"It's all about playing rugby now - this is what I want to be doing. I had lost sight of that," he told BBC Sport.

"I want to be playing on the field and playing at the top level, and I don't want anything to be getting in the way."

O'Connor, who was capped by the Wallabies at the age of just 18, admits he lost his way during a difficult spell at French side Toulon.

In April 2017 he was fined by police following a cocaine bust in Paris and was ordered to attend a behavioural awareness programme.

"When I went off to France, it was the first time I was away from home; a new language, a new culture and a new team," he said.

"It can be a tough environment for a young guy, so I really had to develop as a person."

After suffering another ankle setback in April in a Premiership match against Wasps, O'Connor underwent surgery followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process.

"It's been tough to be fair. I express myself on the field and I have a certain skill-set, and being injured limits that," O'Connor said.

"So you can get frustrated and it can drain you."

Sights set on World Cup

Despite not playing for his country since 2013, O'Connor has targeted a return to Wallaby colours for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"When you are at this sort of level you want to be playing rugby, especially with a World Cup coming up," he added.

"I have been on a journey. A lot of my goals are personal, but once I get out on the field I know I will be a different player.

"That's where all my energy has gone towards. It's not gone towards having a good time and this or that, my focus is on playing rugby and I want to do that at the top level."