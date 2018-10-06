Pro14: Ulster's home loss to Connacht 'not acceptable' says Ian Humphreys

Jacob Stockdale scored a try on his first appearance of the season but was unable to stop Ulster slumping to a second consecutive defeat.

Former Ulster fly-half Ian Humphreys says the province's home defeat to Connacht on Friday night was "not acceptable".

Matty Rea was shown a red card at the start of the second half as the visitors claimed their first win in Belfast since 1960.

"I understand it is tough and those players are hurting," said Humphreys.

"But there just doesn't seem to be a buzz. They are not flying off the line in defence and attack."

Having gone undefeated in their first four games Ulster now go into European action on the back of consecutive inter-provincial losses.

Nick Timoney's late try salvaged a losing bonus points for the hosts who were dominated at the scrum throughout the contest.

"They were outfought," said 1999 European Cup winner Tony McWhirter.

"The honeymoon period for Dan McFarland is over. Five games in and we have lost two back-to-back.

"We have gone down to the biggest number of points against Munster and have lost for the first time in nearly 60 years at home to Connacht. There are question marks."

Ulster welcome Leicester Tigers to the Kingspan Stadium next Saturday for their European Champions Cup opener, with Scarlets hosting Racing 92 in the other Pool 4 game.