Gareth Anscombe: Cardiff Blues back wants Wales 10 shirt - John Mulvihill

Gareth Anscombe made his Test debut against Ireland in August 2015

Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill says Gareth Anscombe's goal is to play fly-half for Wales.

Anscombe produced a man-of-the-match performance in the 23-15 win over Dragons on Saturday at Rodney Parade.

The 27-year-old shared the Wales number 10 duties with Rhys Patchell on Wales' summer tour against South African and Argentina with Dan Biggar rested.

"One of his goals at the start of the season is that he wanted to be an international 10," said Mulvihill.

Anscombe has started four games for the Blues this season with fellow fly-half Jarrod Evans missing through illness.

"The way it has happened with Jarrod being out he has had an opportunity to start a number of games at 10," said Mulvihill.

"Hopefully he has put his hand up for selection because it is something that he really wants, but more than it is good for Welsh rugby.

"He is a real organiser, he is quick, is a good defender and got a great kick. So he is the all-round package for us."

Blues wing Owen Lane scored two tries in the victory over the Dragons and is a contender for the Wales autumn squad named on 16 October.

Lane was one of 60 players summoned by Wales coach Warren Gatland last week to a meeting for 2019 World Cup hopefuls. The 20-year-old played down hopes of an international call-up despite impressing in a Welsh derby.

"There is a lot of talk about that from the outside but I just wanted to go out and perform in such an important game for us," said Lane.

"I am over the moon just to go out there and get the win and I was just lucky to get over the line for two tries."