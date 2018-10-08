Sam Cane: New Zealand flanker to miss autumn Tests after fracturing neck

Sam Cane came off the field after 35 minutes following a collision with South Africa's Francois Louw

New Zealand's Sam Cane will miss the autumn Tests after fracturing a bone in his neck during the team's 32-30 victory over South Africa on Saturday.

The 26-year-old open-side flanker will miss five matches, including those in England (11 November) and Ireland (18 November).

"It will probably take about three months for the bone to get strong," said All Blacks doctor Tony Page.

Coach Steve Hansen added: "It is expected he will make a full recovery."