Heineken Champions Cup: Scarlets fear over cited centre Kieron Fonotia

New Zealand-born Kieron Fonotia has made seven appearances for Samoa

Heineken Champions Cup: Scarlets v Racing 92 Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 13 Oct Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Scarlets could be without centre Kieron Fonotia for their home Heineken Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has been cited over a first-half incident in Scarlets' Pro14 win over his former team Ospreys last Saturday.

Fonotia is alleged to have physically or verbally abused an opponent.

His hearing will be held via video conference on Tuesday with officials sitting in judgement in Dublin.

The citing states: "Law 9.12 - A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone.

"Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking."

Scarlets will be without another summer recruit against Racing on Saturday in Llanelli.

Number eight Uzair Cassiem is banned for making contact with a Southern Kings' rival's eye area in the Pro14 in September.