Keelan Giles: Wing set for Ospreys comeback after 12-month absence

Keelan Giles has been called up to the Wales senior squad on several occasions but is yet to win a full cap

European Challenge Cup: Ospreys v Pau Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 13 Oct Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Wing Keelan Giles is in line to return for Ospreys' European Rugby Challenge Cup game against Pau on Saturday after 12 months out with a knee injury.

Giles, 21, suffered the injury in the 28-14 Pro14 victory over Dragons last October.

But Ospreys backs coach Matt Sherratt said the Wales Under-20 international was in contention to face the French side at the Liberty Stadium.

"It will almost be like a new signing," Sherratt said.

"He's looked brilliant in training and a nice fresh pair of legs.

"He's available this weekend and may be in the matchday squad, that's not 100% confirmed yet, we've got to make sure he gets through the week.

"We have to be careful. He's had a serious injury and he's still a young kid.

"For me if he gets some game time at the weekend, comes through unscathed and getting back into the flow of the game then that's the main thing."

Sherratt says Ospreys will consider resting some of their top internationals for their opening game in Pool 2.

Full-back Dan Evans (hamstring) and Dan Lydiate (shoulder) will again be missing after being ruled out of the 20-17 Pro14 defeat against Scarlets last Saturday.