Sam Davies: Ospreys outside-half hopes to remain in Wales plans

Sam Davies has started two of his eight internationals for Wales with six replacement appearances

European Challenge Cup: Ospreys v Pau Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 13 Oct Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Ospreys outside-half Sam Davies says he remains upbeat about his future international ambitions despite being left out of a World Cup meeting of Wales players last week.

The 25-year-old was not among more than 60 players invited by Warren Gatland to discuss the tournament in Japan next year.

Davies says he has had no feedback from Gatland or backs coach Rob Howley.

"I am not reading too much into who was at that meeting or not," said Davies.

"I am not sure when they decided who was going, maybe it was before I started playing well.

"Things can change quickly in rugby, I understand that from my time in the game."

Davies played the last of his eight Tests against Samoa in June 2017.

He has not been part of a Wales squad since that summer but has started the season well for Ospreys.

Davies says has spoken to Wales kicking coach Neil Jenkins but only in regards to that aspect of his game.

"I am not sure where I stand (with Wales) at the moment but I am just going to keep on working hard and playing well," said Davies.

"That is how you get into the squad. My focus is on the Ospreys, it is always a bonus to get in the Wales squad and something you always aspire to.

"I have played well for six games, what I have got to do is carry that form on."

Contrasting fortunes

Davies suffered a disappointing 2017-18 season after breaking through on the international stage in the previous campaign.

After making his debut in November 2016 against Australia, Davies kicked a winning drop-goal against Japan later that month and was pushing Dan Biggar for the starting Wales spot.

Sam Davies was named the 2013 World Rugby Junior Player of the Year

In contrast last season, Davies lost his place in the Wales squad and struggled when he featured for the Ospreys.

"There is a huge difference between the two seasons," said Davies.

"The season before last I was pushing for a Wales starter at 10, the following season I was completely out of the Wales team and struggling to play well for the Ospreys.

"My father (former Wales coach Nigel) told me every sports person has a knock down.

"It is not about when they get knocked down, it is about how they get back up from that.

"I would like to think I have done myself justice in terms of that but I don't want to get too ahead of myself."

Number one

Davies says he has benefitted from being the Ospreys main man after Biggar's departure to Northampton for the 2018-19 season.

Luke Price was named as the starting 10 for the Pro14 opener against Edinburgh but broke his leg in the game.

Davies came on as a replacement and started every game since including a man-of-the-match performance against Benetton.

"It has been an enjoyable six weeks," said Davies.

"Being first choice does give you that extra bit of confidence. You have a role in the team where everyone is taking their form off me.

"When you are getting a run of games, you start getting the trust of everyone in the team, people start looking to you as a first choice and that is what you want as an outside-half.

"The more I play, the more my confidence grows and the better I feel within this team."