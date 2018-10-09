Heineken Champions Cup: Ian Humphreys expects Ulster to face Leicester onslaught

Peter Nelson and Jacob Stockdale were part of the Ulster team which went down 22-15 to Connacht

Ian Humphreys says Leicester will pose a serious threat to Ulster on a number of fronts in Saturday's Pool 4 Heineken Champions Cup opener in Belfast.

The former fly-half, now a BBC Radio Ulster analyst, played for both clubs.

"I know the Leicester ethos and I guarantee they'll come with the biggest pack they can put out," said Humphreys.

"They will give the ball to Ben Youngs and George Ford very occasionally and they will kick the ball high and they will kick the ball long."

"They will try and get Manu Tuilagi crashing down Billy Burns' channel. It is going to be the most direct game of rugby you've ever seen from Leicester Tigers," he added.

Ulster have dropped to fifth in Conference B of the Pro14 following successive defeats by Irish inter-provincial rivals Munster and Connacht while Leicester lie fifth in the English Premiership after a 23-15 win over Leicester Tigers at Twickenham on Saturday.

"We've got to hope that for Ulster the change in competition gives them that renewed enthusiasm. You get a new set of rugby balls, which sounds silly but it just changes your mindset," continued Humphreys.

Set-piece setbacks

Former Ulster forward Tony McWhirter believes there are "questions to be answered", especially regarding the Ulster forwards, if the Irish province are to get their bid for a first quarter-final appearance since 2014 off to a winning start against Geordan Murphy's side at Kingspan Stadium.

"The worrying thing is that there aren't potentially too many guys who will be available again. Will Addison is one and Craig Gilroy is another who may come back into it and make a difference but they're not the 'heart and soul' in terms of winning ball up front.

"It's the set-piece that will be a worry, it will be the way that Andy Warwick was dismantled by Connacht, and that was with Rory Best beside him and Iain Henderson in the second row.

"They've got to find a loose-head. Is Eric O'Sullivan the answer in terms of a pinch scrummaging loose-head? I'm not sure. Six days doesn't give you an awful lot of time to turn it around."

Media playback is not supported on this device Ulster motivated by underdog tag - McCloskey

A record 64-7 defeat for Ulster at the hands of Munster at Thomond Park and then a first home loss to Connacht since 1960 has left their four-match winning start to the season something a distant memory.

"It's obviously been a couple of very disappointing weeks for Ulster and you don't want to lose at home before a big European game so Leicester will be gunning for them," said ex-Ulster scrum-half Paul Marshall.

"Even though they have been struggling, they're always going to put out a big team. The Premiership teams are generally bigger than the Pro14 teams so they'll certainly be looking to target Ulster's set-piece."

Last year's runners-up Racing 92 and Scarlets, semi-finalists last season, complete Pool 4.