European Rugby Champions Cup: Montpellier v Edinburgh

Duhan van der Merwe played against Cheetahs last Friday

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Altrad Stadium Date: 13 October Kick-off: 15:15 Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Edinburgh will be without winger Duhan van der Merwe against Montpellier on Saturday - their first Heineken Champions Cup game in four years.

Dougie Fife starts in his place, with another Scotland cap, Matt Scott, also drafted into a XV that shows three changes from the win over Cheetahs.

Loose-head Allan Dell will make his 50th appearance in the only change made to the pack by Richard Cockerill.

"It's going to be a huge test mentally and physically," Cockerill said.

"We're not going to force them into an arm wrestle, because that's going to make it tough for us. If we can keep lots of ball, get quick service and put them under pressure, then we'll create opportunities.

"Our form has been getting there, but we've not played anyone near the quality of Montpellier. We'll go and enjoy ourselves, play with a smile on our faces and give it our best shot."

Teams

Montpellier: Immelman, Fall, Ngandebe, Martin, Serfontein, Pienaar, Sanga; Nariashvili, B Du Plessis, J Du Plessis; Van Rensburg, Willemse; Quedraogo, Picamoles (capt), Liebenberg.

Replacements: Giudicelli, Fichten, Guillamon, Kornath, Galletier, Tomas, Reilhac, Dumoulin.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn Graham, Johnstone, Scott, Fife, Hickey, Pyrgos; Dell, McInally (capt), Nel; Toolis, Gilchrist; Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Ford, Sutherland, Berghan, Hamilton, Ritchie, Kennedy, Van der Walt, Dean.