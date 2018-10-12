European Rugby Champions Cup: Lyon OU v Cardiff Blues

New Cardiff Blues signing Samu Manoa has won 21 caps for the United States

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Stade de Gerland Date: Sun, 14 Oct Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, website and app

Cardiff Blues make seven changes for their Heineken Champions Cup opener away against Lyon on Sunday.

Forward Samu Manoa, who joined from Toulon in the summer, could make his debut having been named on the bench.

In the back row, a recall for openside flanker Olly Robinson means Josh Navidi switches to number eight.

Wales international Gareth Anscombe moves to full-back after starring at fly-half in the Pro14 win over Dragons last weekend.

That means a return at 10 for Jarrod Evans, who is partnered at half-back by Tomos Williams.

There is also a first start of the season for centre Garyn Smith, while Macauley Cook returns in the second row and props Rhys Gill and Dillon Lewis are recalled.

This will be the Blues' first appearance in Europe's top tier competition since 2014.

"It is great for us as a region to be back in the Heineken Champions Cup - the significance of this competition is vitally important to us," said head coach John Mulvihill.

"We will go into every game to compete and Lyon is a great fixture to kick-off our campaign. It will be a fantastic occasion down there and we are all looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere.

"We've rotated the team a little to ensure boys are managed properly and have purposely picked a very mobile and dynamic back-row to suit the game-plan we want to implement."

The Blues triumphed over Lyon twice on their way to winning the Challenge Cup last season and 13 of Sunday's squad have tasted victory at Stade de Gerland.

It is the French club's debut season in the Champions Cup but they have got off to an impressive start to their domestic competition and currently sit third in the Top 14.

Lyon: Charlie Ngatai; Toby Arnold, Rudi Wulf, Thibaut Regard, Noa Nakaitaci; Lionel Beauxis, Jean-Marc Doussain; Alexandre Menini, Mickael Ivaldi, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Felix Lambey, Hendrik Roodt, Julien Puricelli (capt), Patrick Sobela, Loann Goujon.

Replacements: Jeremie Maurouard, Raphael Chaume, Clement Ric, Manuel Carizza, Carl Fearns, Dylan Cretin, Quentin Delord, Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Cardiff Blues: Gareth Anscombe; Owen Lane, Garyn Smith, Willis Halaholo, Jason Harries; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Macauley Cook, Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson, Ellis Jenkins (capt), Josh Navidi.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Dmitri Arhip, Rory Thornon, Samu Manoa, Lloyd Williams, Rey Lee-Lo, Aled Summerhill.

Referee: JP Doyle (RFU)

Assistant referees: Ian Tempest, Wayne Falla (RFU)

TMO: David Grashoff (RFU)

