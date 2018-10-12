European Rugby Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Saracens

Back-row Callum Gibbins returns to co-captain Glasgow Warriors against Saracens on Sunday

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Sunday, 14 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, score updates on BBC Radio 5 live, and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Co-captains Ryan Wilson and Callum Gibbins return to the Glasgow Warriors back-row for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup visit of Saracens.

D'Arcy Rae starts at tight-head prop and new signing Petrus du Plessis could make his Glasgow debut off the bench against his former club.

Former Warriors wing Sean Maitland starts for the English champions.

Captain Brad Barritt, Maro Itoje, Vincent Koch and Richard Wigglesworth all return to the line-up.

Centre Barritt has recovered from surgery on a facial injury, while tight-head prop Koch is back from Rugby Championship duty with South Africa.

Mark McCall's Sarries are unbeaten on Premiership duty this term. They are two-time European champions, and were eliminated at the quarter-final stage last year by eventual winners Leinster.

Warriors, led by Dave Rennie, have only once reached the last eight, where they were bean by Sunday's opponents at Allianz Park in 2017.

Rennie names an all-international backline for the opening pool fixture, with Adam Hastings, who has beaten more defenders than any other Pro14 player this term, at stand-off, partnered by Ali Price.

Canada veteran and record Glasgow try-scorer DTH van der Merwe returns on the wing, while Ruaridh Jackson starts at full-back in the absence of injured Stuart Hogg.

British and Irish Lions wing Tommy Seymour is not in the squad.

"Saracens are a very big side, strong up front with massive ball-carriers and defensively they bring a lot of line-speed," Rennie said.

"Their ability to play off their big men means they're going to ask a lot of questions of us, which is exciting for us.

"We want to be playing at this level against the best sides in Europe and certainly Saracens are one of the best."

Teams

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; L Jones, H Jones, Dunbar, Van der Merwe; Hastings, Price; Kebble, Brown, Rae, Harley, Gray, Wilson (co-capt), Gibbins (co-capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Allan, Du Plessis, Peterson, Fusaro, G Horne, P Horne, Hughes.

Saracens: Goode; Strettle, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Skelton, Kruis, Itoje, Rhodes, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Lamositele, Isiekwe, Wray, Spencer, Tompkins, Williams.