European Rugby Champions Cup: RC Toulon v Newcastle Falcons

Sami Mavinga (right) joined the Falcons in the summer of 2017 from Lyon

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Stade Mayol Date: 14 October Kick-off: 15:15 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Newcastle and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle will play their first match in European rugby's elite competition for 14 seasons as they travel to Toulon in the Champions Cup.

"We've got five guys who have had Champions Cup experience before - as a consequence, it's a learning curve," said Falcons coach Dean Richards.

There are several changes to the line-up with Sami Mavinga in the front row alongside Kyle Cooper and David Wilson.

Alex Tait comes in at full-back and Tom Arscott will be on the wing.

Tom Penny wins the spot at outside centre and Joel Hodgson is at 10, with Toby Flood out with a shoulder problem. Will Witty and Glen Young will start in the second row, and Fijian Nemani Nagusa makes his first-team debut in the back row.

Toulon, who won a hat-trick of European titles between 2013 and 2015, are struggling in 12th spot in their domestic Top 14.

French centre Mathieu Bastareaud will not face the Falcons because he is still serving a five-week ban following his red card against Castres in September. Their team includes New Zealand wing Julian Savea, although he has yet to score a try for them this season.

Richards told the Falcons website: "Playing rugby in the south of France on these big European weekends is something a bit special, and the players will respond to that. The atmosphere in Toulon is as good as any, and we just want to get out there and enjoy it.

"Whether they'll be on a similar sort of footing this time round as when they were flying high a couple of seasons ago remains to be seen, because they're third from bottom in the Top 14 and struggling a little bit."

Toulon: Ikpefan, Tuisova, Pietersen, Belleau, Savea, Trinh-Duc, Escande, Gros, Guirado, Van Der Merwe, Rebbadj, Taofifenua, Monribot, Mbarga, Lakafia (c)

Replacements: Etrillard, Chiocci, Taofifenua, Potgieter, Fekitoa, Bonneval, Meric, Vanverberghe

Newcastle: Tait, Arscott, Penny, Williams, Sinoti, Hodgson, Young, Mavinga, Cooper, Wilson, Witty, Young, Wilson (c), Graham, Nagusa.

Replacements: McGuigan, Brocklebank, Mulipola, Burrows, Chick, Takulua, Connon, Bettencourt

