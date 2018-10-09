Dan McFarland: Ulster coach pleads for fans' support going into European opener

Bundee Aki's try sealed Connacht's first victory in Belfast since 1960 last weekend

Ulster coach Dan McFarland has pleaded with the province's fans to keep faith with his team despite the recent defeats by Munster and Connacht.

Heckling was directed at both players and the coaching staff after Connacht achieved their first win in Belfast since 1960 last Friday.

However, McFarland says his players are "full of heart and spirit" going into the European opener against Leicester.

"The effort is fantastic. We're a growing team," said the Ulster coach.

"We are a team that is trying and testing itself out in different ways so that we can evolve into a team that's going to compete at the highest level.

"This will be a great test for us this weekend. Champions Cup rugby is brilliant. It's brings an excitement to the season. It's different. There's a change there.

"The fans appreciate that and hopefully we can have a great evening on Saturday."

After a four-game unbeaten start to the season, Ulster were handed their heaviest ever Pro14 defeat as Munster earned a crushing 64-7 win at Thomond Park before Connacht ended their 58-year winless run in Belfast.

