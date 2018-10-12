European Rugby Challenge Cup: Northampton Saints v Clermont Auvergne

James Haskell has made three appearances for Northampton Saints since his move from Wasps

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: 13 October Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Northampton and on the BBC Sport website

Northampton have made four changes as they host Clermont Auvergne in the European Challenge Cup.

After last weekend's loss to Leicester, Saints have recalled Tom Collins while Piers Francis and James Haskell return from injury and lock Dominic Barrow is set to make his debut.

The clubs were drawn in the same pool in the Champions Cup last season, with Northampton exiting at the pool stages.

Clermont are the Top 14 leaders while Saints sit ninth in the Premiership.

Northampton: Mallinder; Tuala, Kellaway, Francis, Collins; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Hartley (co-capt), Painter, Ribbans, Barrow, Haskell, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Van Wyk, Franks, Moon, Gibson, Mitchell, Grayson, Burrell.

Clermont Auvergne: Toeava; Nanai Williams, Penaud, Lamerat, Betham; Fernandez, Laidlaw; Falgoux, Kayser, Slimani, Timani, Vahaamahina, Iturria, Cancoriet, Lee (capt).

Replacements: Ulugia, Kakabadze, Zirakashvili, Van Der Merwe, Yato, Parra, Lopez, Naqalevu.

Referee: Nigel Owens.

