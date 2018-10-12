European Rugby Challenge Cup: Ospreys v Pau

Keelan Giles suffered the long-term injury against the Dragons last October

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 13 Oct Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Ospreys are set to welcome back Keelan Giles for their Heinken Cup opener against French side Pau.

The 21-year-old is named among the replacements having been out of action for 12 months with a knee injury.

Allen Clarke has made four changes to the side that lost to Scarlets in the Pro14 derby, with Adam Beard coming in for Alun Wyn Jones who is rested.

Rhodri Jones starts at prop, Scott Otten at hooker and Olly Cracknell in the back row.

Beard will win his 50th cap for the region, while prop Nicky Smith could win his 100th should he come off the bench.

Wales under-20s scrum-half Harri Morgan is also in line to make his debut as a replacement.

Clarke said: "The challenge of playing a quality team from France provides unfamiliar opposition to test ourselves against.

"It's extremely pleasing to see Keelan involved again.

"His professionalism has been exceptional and he has worked hard to get back to where he is."

Ospreys: James Hook; George North, Cory Allen, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies, Aled Davies; Rhodri Jones, Scott Otten, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (capt), James King

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Tom Botha, Rob McCusker, Guido Volpi, Harri Morgan, Joe Thomas, Keelan Giles

Pau: Mathias Colombet; Marvin Lestremau, Benson Stanley, Atila Septar, Frank Halai; Antoine Hastoy, Julien Blanc; Thomas Domingo, Laurent Bouchet, Nicolas Corato, Julien Delannoy, Dan Malafosse, Baptiste Pesenti, Sean Dougall, Antoine Erbani

Replacements: Lucas Rey, Geoffrey Moise, Matthew Tierney, Fabrice Metz, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Matthieu Ugena, Clovis Le Bail, Julien Fumat

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson, Steve Lee (RFU)

TMO: Jason Morris (WRU)

