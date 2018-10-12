European Rugby Challenge Cup: Stade Francais v Worcester Warriors

From the section

Wynand Olivier has won the World Cup with South Africa

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Jean Bouin Date: 13 October Kick-off: 20:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors have made 15 changes for their European Challenge Cup opener at Stade Francais.

Ethan Waller, who has recovered from a shoulder injury, will make his first appearance of the season.

Wingers Dean Hammond and Tom Howe will make their debuts for the Warriors, while Wynand Olivier is on the bench.

Olivier, a World Cup winner with South Africa, has been sidelined for almost a year by a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Worcester Warriors: Humphreys; Hammond, Lawrence, Beck, Howe; Lance (capt), Heaney; Waller, Annett, Kerrod, Kitchener, Phillips, Hill, Williams, Cox.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Owen, Milasinovich, Clegg, Dodd, Baldwin, Shillcock, Olivier.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.