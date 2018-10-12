European Challenge Cup: Connacht v Bordeaux Begles

Connacht academy fly-half Conor Fitzgerald could make his debut on Saturday

European Challenge Cup Venue: Galway Sportsground Date: 13 October Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Ulster and on the BBC Sport website

Connacht head coach Andy Friend says he wanted to field a side with a blend of youth and experience for their European Challenge Cup opener against Bordeaux.

Both coaches have made sweeping changes to their teams for the Pool 3 match at the Sportsground on Saturday.

Friend has retained five players that started last weekend's win at Ulster with academy duo Conor Fitzgerald and Colm de Buitlear among the substitutes.

Bordeaux make 11 changes from their narrow loss at Grenoble in the Top 14.

Second row Cyril Cazeaux, number eight Beka Gorgadze, scrum-half Yann Lesgourgues and wing Nans Ducuing remain in the Bordeaux line-up following that 28-25 defeat last Saturday, which has left them in eighth place in the French league and just two points outside the play-off places.

Connacht are the most experienced team in the Challenge Cup with 121 appearances but they have yet to contest the final of European rugby's secondary competition.

Peter McCabe, Conor Carey and Shane Delahunt will form a new front row for the home side while Caolin Blade will deputise for injured scrum-half Kieran Marmion.

Blade's half-back partner Jack Carty is one of the five players to retain their place in the side with Quinn Roux, captain Jarrad Butler, Bundee Aki and Niyi Adeolokun also set to start.

Fly-half Fitzgerald and versatile back De Buitlear join Ireland international Finlay Bealham on the bench.

The Irish province, who announced plans to redevelop the Sportsground earlier this week, have won three and lost three of their opening six games in the Pro14 and Friend has admitted that he needed to freshen up his squad after a gruelling run of matches.

"This is a competition that Connacht have a proud tradition in and we hope to make a big impact this season," said Friend.

"We are coming off six tough Pro14 games, so it is only natural that there is some rotation of the squad, but we have a good blend of youth and experience among the squad.

"Conor Fitzgerald and Colm de Buitlear are two promising academy players and we hope they will get a chance to make their debuts at some stage during the 80 minutes."

Connacht: Kelleher; Adeolokun, Griffin, Aki, Godwin; Carty, Blade; McCabe, Delahunt, Carey; Cannon, Roux; Butler, Fainga'a, Copeland.

Replacements: McCartney, O'Donnell, Bealham, Maksymiw, Connolly, McKeon, Fitzgerald, De Buitlear.

Bordeaux: Desaubies; Ducuing, Dubié, Seuteni, Tilsley; Meret, Lesgourgues; Paiva, Maynadier, Tabidze; Galarza, Cazeaux; Braid, Woki, Gorgadze.

Replacements: Dufour, Delboubes, Afatia, Amosa, Lamothe, Gimbert, Lebraud, Pélissié.

