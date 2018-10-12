European Rugby Challenge Cup: Bristol Bears v Zebre

From the section

Pat Lam's Bristol Bears return to the Challenge Cup this weekend after a one year absence

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Ashton Gate Date: 13 October Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Bristol and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears have made 12 changes for their return to European Challenge Cup action as they face Italian side Zebre.

The Bears, who were promoted back to the top flight last season, will give competitive debuts to Jake Armstrong, Tom Pincus and Jake Woolmore.

Second row Joe Batley makes his first competitive start since overcoming Hodgkin lymphoma.

Only Alapati Leiua, Siale Piutau and Will Hurrell remain from the side beaten 52-7 by Worcester last weekend.

Bristol Bears: Pincus; Edwards, Hurrell, Piutau (capt), Leiua; Sheedy, Stirzaker; Woolmore, Malton, Armstrong, Latta, Batley, Jeffries, D. Thomas, Haining.

Replacements: Lindsay, Y. Thomas, Afoa, Heenan, Smith, Uren, Bedlow, Pisi.

