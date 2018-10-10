Ryan Bower: Worcester prop given two-week ban after admitting dangerous play

Ryan Bower made direct contract with the head of Will Hurrell when entering a ruck

Worcester prop Ryan Bower has been banned for two weeks after admitting dangerous play in a ruck.

The 27-year-old was sent off by Wayne Barnes towards the end of Worcester's 52-7 win over Bristol for making contact with the head of Will Hurrell.

Bower will miss Warriors' opening European Challenge Cup fixtures at Stade Francais and at home to Ospreys.

He will be free to play again for the Premiership Rugby Cup encounter with Sale at Sixways on Friday, 26 October.

"The panel found that the player had been in control of his actions when entering the ruck and had not charged in off his feet," said Rugby Football Union panel chair Daniel White.

"However it was accepted by the player that he had made direct contact with the head of Will Hurrell.

"As a result, the mandatory entry point of mid-range applied. The panel allowed maximum credit on account of the player's plea, previous clear record and all other mitigating features being present."