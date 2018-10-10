Johnny Kotze: Blues Bulls three-quarter joins Ospreys on three-month deal

Bulls back Johnny Kotze scored seven tries in 16 Super Rugby games this season

Ospreys have signed three-quarter Johnny Kotze on a three-month contract.

The South African, 25, joins from Blue Bulls following a season where he scored seven tries in 16 Super Rugby appearances.

Kotze will link up with the Welsh region as soon as the Bulls' Currie Cup campaign ends. Should they reach the final that would be 27 October.

"I am super-psyched to join the Ospreys after the 2018 Currie Cup season," Kotze said.

"The Ospreys have had a great Pro14 season thus far and I am looking forward to contributing to the club's success in any way I can."

Kotze will add experience to the Ospreys back line, as well as giving coach Allen Clarke another option at centre or wing during the November period when he will lose several of his key players to Test duty.

Ospreys, who begin their Challenge Cup campaign at home to Pau on Saturday, will register Kotze in time for the third round of their European competition against another French side, Stade Francais, on 8 December.

Dan Griffiths, Ospreys rugby general manager, said: "We are going in to an important period in terms of our aspirations for the season, with international call-ups and injuries impacting, so to have the ability to bring in a player of Johnny's quality will give everyone a real boost.

"He is someone who will bring physicality and go-forward to the backline, covering multiple positions, and will, I'm sure, prove to be a great asset over a three-month period.

"Developing home-grown talent remains a priority for us, as it should be... but we recognise that adding in the right non-Welsh qualified talent can help us achieve our performance targets."