Sam Simmonds: Back row still has World Cup chance, says Exeter boss

Sam Simmonds
Sam Simmonds made his England debut in November last year and has gone on to score two tries in seven appearances

Injured back row Sam Simmonds still has a great chance to make the England squad for the 2019 World Cup, says Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

The 23-year-old injured knee ligaments in Chiefs' win over Worcester on 29 September and is likely to be out for most of the 2018-19 season.

But Baxter says Simmonds may benefit from some time away from the game.

"He may well end up being the fittest and freshest back-row forward," Baxter told BBC Sport.

Simmonds had already scored five tries this season before his injury and was the Premiership's joint-second highest try-scorer last term with 12.

"He can finish this season potentially with some big games to play, but also with the potential to still play in a World Cup," added Baxter.

"He's got to be focused on what's still achievable, not what he's going to miss."

