Nathan Hughes: Tweet delayed England flanker's disciplinary hearing

Nathan Hughes has won 17 caps for England and played in all three summer tests in South Africa

England and Wasps flanker Nathan Hughes' disciplinary hearing for punching Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow was delayed because of a Tweet he sent after learning of his verdict.

Hughes wrote "What a joke" on Twitter and then deleted it, but it has emerged the post prompted the RFU panel to postpone proceedings until Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is currently suspended as he awaits the decision.

Hughes, likely to get a six-week ban if found guilty, may face more sanctions.

Following the postponement of the original hearing on Wednesday, the Rugby Football Union said it was due to "an issue that arose during the evening" with no further details.

The incident with Ludlow took place in the final minute of Wasps' Premiership defeat by Gloucester at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.

A suspension of six weeks would rule him out of three of the four autumn internationals next month.

He would miss the Tests against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan, but be available for the final game against Australia on 24 November.