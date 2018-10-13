WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

13 October 2018

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

Celtic Cup

Cardiff Blues A 42 - 17 Ospreys A

WRU National Championship

Beddau 17 - 20 Ystrad Rhondda

Bedlinog P - P Pontypool

Narberth P - P Maesteg Quins

Newbridge 7 - 17 Cardiff Met

Rhydyfelin P - P Trebanos

Tata Steel P - P Newcastle Emlyn

One East

Brynmawr 38 - 15 Cwmbran

Dowlais P - P Nelson

Hartridge 8 - 26 Blaenavon

Penallta 63 - 17 Caerleon

Risca P - P Brecon

Ynysybwl 10 - 14 Pontypool United

One East Central

Bridgend Athletic 23 - 20 Mountain Ash

Dinas Powys 26 - 15 Cambrian Welfare

Gilfach Goch 3 - 50 Porth Quins

Glamorgan Wanderers 17 - 28 Rumney

St Josephs 21 - 34 Llantrisant

Treorchy P - P Rhiwbina

One North

Caernarfon 13 - 10 Bethesda

Llandudno 18 - 14 Nant Conwy

Llangefni 14 - 22 Bala

Mold 17 - 34 Bro Ffestiniog

Pwllheli 43 - 7 Ruthin

One West Central

Aberavon Quins 15 - 7 Ammanford

Glynneath 19 - 10 Brynamman

Kenfig Hill 10 - 32 Ystalyfera

Maesteg Celtic 49 - 21 Waunarlwydd

Skewen 7 - 15 Bonymaen

One West

Crymych P - P Kidwelly

Dunvant 31 - 17 Felinfoel

Gorseinon P - P Aberystwyth

Tenby United P - P Llangennech

Whitland P - P Llanelli Wanderers

Yr Hendy 26 - 15 Gowerton

Two East

Caerphilly 10 - 13 Blackwood

Caldicot 21 - 21 Croesyceiliog

Newport HSOB 8 - 37 Monmouth

Pill Harriers 23 - 8 Abertillery BG

Senghenydd 55 - 5 Abercarn

Ynysddu 22 - 3 Talywain

Two East Central

Abercwmboi 43 - 5 Abercynon

Aberdare P - P Taffs Well

Cardiff Quins 27 - 31 Llantwit Fardre

Cilfynydd P - P Barry

Llanishen 22 - 21 Heol y Cyw

St Peters 32 - 12 Llanharan

Two North

Abergele 27 - 36 Nant Conwy II

Bangor 10 - 30 Newtown

Colwyn Bay 10 - 14 Rhyl

Dolgellau 24 - 21 Welshpool

Wrexham 14 - 20 COBRA

Two West Central

Builth Wells P - P Pencoed

Cwmavon P - P Nantyffyllon

Porthcawl 18 - 18 Birchgrove

Resolven 22 - 16 Nantymoel

Seven Sisters P - P Morriston

Taibach 13 - 16 Ystradgynlais

Two West

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Pontyberem

Mumbles 31 - 19 Fishguard & Goodwick

Pembroke 56 - 8 Tumble

Penclawdd 14 - 14 Tycroes

Pontarddulais P - P Burry Port

St Clears P - P Loughor

Three North

CR Dinbach II 38 - 7 Benllech

Flint 10 - 20 Shotton Steel

Holyhead P - P Menai Bridge

Llangefni II 13 - 34 Pwllheli II

Rhosllanerchrugog 15 - 20 Mold II

Three East A

Blaina P - P Nantyglo

Deri P - P Tredegar Ironsides

Garndiffaith 30 - 11 Fleur De Lys

Machen 10 - 18 Abergavenny

Oakdale P - P Usk

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Abertysswg

Three East Central A

Cefn Coed P - P Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Fairwater 8 - 3 Tylorstown

Old Illtydians 33 - 27 Pentyrch

Penarth 21 - 32 Pontyclun

Penygraig 6 - 10 Cowbridge

Treharris P - P Gwernyfed

Three West Central A

Abercrave 24 - 8 Tonmawr

Bridgend Sports 77 - 0 Neath Athletic

Bryncoch 21 - 8 Vardre

Glais 7 - 57 Swansea Uplands

Penlan 0 - 31 Aberavon Green Stars

Pyle 31 - 16 Cwmgors

Three West A

Aberaeron P - P Milford Haven

Laugharne P - P Haverfordwest

Llanybydder P - P Cardigan

St Davids 10 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins

Tregaron P - P Llangwm

Three East B

Blackwood Stars 6 - 39 Whiteheads

Llanhilleth P - P Aberbargoed

New Panteg P - P Markham

New Tredegar P - P Chepstow

St Julians HSOB 7 - 38 Rhymney

Three East Central B

Caerau Ely P - P Llandaff

Llandaff North 17 - 31 St Albans

Llantwit Major P - P Glyncoch

Tonyrefail 39 - 13 Ynysowen

Treherbert P - P Canton

Wattstown P - P Old Penarthians

Three West Central B

Alltwen P - P Banwen

Baglan 49 - 13 Crynant

Bryncethin 38 - 3 Briton Ferry

Cwmllynfell P - P Glyncorrwg

Pontrhydyfen 24 - 6 Pontycymmer

Rhigos P - P Cefn Cribbwr

Three West C

Bynea 24 - 27 Betws

Cefneithin P - P Llangadog

Lampeter Town P - P Trimsaran

Llandybie P - P Nantgaredig

New Dock Stars P - P Amman Utd

Penybanc P - P Llandeilo

Three East C

Crumlin 50 - 14 Rogerstone

Newport Saracens 28 - 0 Malpas

Pontllanfraith P - P Crickhowell

Trinant 28 - 21 West Mon

Three East Central C

Ferndale P - P Sully View

Hirwaun P - P Cardiff Saracens

Llanrumney 81 - 0 Cardiff Internationals

Maesteg P - P Brackla

Whitchurch P - P Llandrindod Wells

Three West Central C

Cwmgwrach P - P Pontyates

Cwmtwrch P - P Fall Bay

Ogmore Vale 10 - 24 Penygroes

Pontardawe P - P Pantyffynnon

Tonna P - P Furnace United

Three East D

Girling 10 - 57 Bettws

Hollybush 17 - 3 Cwmcarn United

Old Tylerian P - P Abersychan Alexanders

St Josephs (Newport) 12 - 36 Beaufort

Tref y Clawdd 47 - 5 Forgeside

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured