Premier 15s: Saracens Women beat Wasps to maintain 100% start

Skipper Lotte Clapp touched down for league leaders Saracens Women

Saracens Women maintained their 100% winning start to the Premier 15s season but were made to work hard for their 21-5 victory over Wasps Ladies.

The league leaders scored only one try in the first half - England international Vicky Fleetwood going over - but extended the advantage after the break with a penalty try.

Lotte Clapp added to the lead before Sarah Mitchelson went over for Wasps.

Saracens lead the league on points difference from Loughborough Lightning.

They won 36-18 against Bristol Bears, thanks to an impressive second-half display.

Lightning led 17-11 at half-time thanks to two tries from Charlotte Pearce and another from Olivia Jones, with Lilly Stoeger-Goddard crossing for the Bears.

A converted Poppy Leitch try gave the visitors a shock advantage soon after the restart, but scores from Jenny Maxwell, Natasha Jones and Cath O'Donnell earned Lightning an emphatic win.

England international Kelly Smith scored a hat-trick as Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC recorded their second victory of the season with a 43-10 triumph at Firwood Waterloo Ladies.

Harlequins Ladies moved into third spot with a 69-19 thrashing of Worcester Valkyries. Two tries apiece from England duo Leanne Riley and Shaunagh Brown helped them to victory.

And Darlington Mowden Park Sharks held off a fightback from Richmond to secure their second win of the campaign, a 15-7 victory.

Beth Blacklock, with a fine solo effort, and Rachael Woosey scored for Darlington before Cerys Lawrence crossed for the Surrey side.