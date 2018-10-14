Welsh Rugby Union backs plans to reduce board directors

Steve Phillips (group finance director),Martyn Phillips (group CEO), Gareth Davies (WRU Chairman;), Dennis Gethin (WRU president) and Rhodri Lewis (head of legal affairs)

The Welsh Rugby Union's proposal to reduce the number of directors on its board from 20 to 12 has been approved.

The resolution, part of the WRU's drive to modernise its governance structures, was put before the 320 members, clubs and districts at Sunday's annual general meeting.

The AGM, held at Cardiff's Vale Resort, needed a 75% majority to pass the proposal.

With 232 members present, there were 43 votes against the proposal and two abstaining.

"The importance of the changes that have been approved today cannot be overstated," said WRU chairman Gareth Davies.

"This is one of the most significant moments in the 130 year history of the Welsh Rugby Union and I truly believe today's vote will allow us to lead the way in the world game in the years to come.

"There is a feeling of trust [in the WRU] there. People aren't dull - they know we've got to change.

"People in Wales and outside Wales are looking at us and, had it not gone through, I think there would have been a huge backlash.

"I'm glad for the game we didn't enter into another period of instability. We've got to make it work now."

The new WRU board will consist of the chair of the community game board - one of the club representatives elected onto the WRU council - a further seven council members, all by clubs (five district Council members and two national council members), three appointed independent directors (including the chair of the professional rugby board) and the group chief executive.

The WRU board has already approved the changes so the new structure is expected to be in place shortly after the 2019 Six Nations.

"This is a pivotal moment for Welsh rugby," said Davies.

"The governance changes will improve the WRU and provide a governance structure that is modern and fit for purpose.

"These changes will also enable us to better improve diversity within our governance, better representing the interests of everyone involved in our game."

Meanwhile, the WRU president Dennis Gethin has announced he will retire at the end of next year's AGM, after the 2019 World Cup.