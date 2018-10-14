Dave Rennie urges composure from Glasgow after loss to Saracens

Glasgow Warriors fell short against Saracens

Glasgow Warriors "just need to show more composure", said head coach Dave Rennie following the 13-3 defeat by Saracens.

Adam Hastings missed a first-half penalty as Glasgow opened their Champions Cup Pool 3 campaign in defeat.

They play Cardiff Blues next, with the Welsh side having triumphed 30-21 away to Lyon earlier on Sunday.

"I really rate all the effort," said Rennie.

"We gave away soft points early and we got into a bit of an arm wrestle. We just need to show a lot more composure with the ball in hand.

"We're trying to pull out the miracle play. That's the disappointing factor, just turnover ball at critical times.

"A couple of times we could have kicked smarter to relieve pressure. Maybe some of our decision making wasn't good enough in the end but you can't fault attitude.

"It was a big step up but we need to be clinical when you get opportunities and be patient and so on. We're going to have to turn that around quickly next week."

The home crowd grew increasingly frustrated by some of referee Mathieu Raynal's calls.

"I think Maro Itoje is a law unto himself, seems to get away with a fair bit," said Rennie of the Saracens flanker.

"Maybe they're a bit more streetwise in instigating some of their stuff and we got punished for it.

"In the end we've got to look at us and what we can do better for next week. We had our chances and we had to do our part better."