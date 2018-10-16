'No point' Wales coach Warren Gatland looking past World Cup, says Warburton

Warren Gatland's reign as Wales coach will end after the 2019 World Cup

Under Armour Series: Wales v Scotland, Australia, Tonga & South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Saturdays 3, 10, 17 & 24 November Coverage: Live on BBC Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Sam Warburton says "there is no point" in coach Warren Gatland "looking beyond the 2019 World Cup" when naming the Wales' autumn Tests squad today.

Ex-Wales captain Warburton has backed uncapped Cardiff Blues wing Owen Lane for a call-up, but expects no shocks.

"You've got to look at people who, if you are in a quarter-final, you wouldn't mind starting them," said Warburton

"That's what you've got to think when you're 12 months out."

Even so, the former British and Irish Lions skipper says there is still time for someone to follow George North's example by bursting onto the international scene to go to the World Cup.

Warburton says "nobody had heard of" North before his two-try debut against South Africa in Wales' 2010 autumn campaign.

"George North played and scored two tries against South Africa and then next thing you know he's an international sensation," Warburton told the Scrum V podcast.

"So there is still time for a new cap to come on the scene and make an impression.

"You might see some new caps involved, but I think we're going to see what we expect."

Lane 'justifies selection'

Warburton is not alone in tipping powerful 20-year-old Blues wing Lane for a Wales chance as they host Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa on successive November Saturdays.

Another ex-Blues, Wales and Lions flanker, Martyn Williams, also says the 6ft 1in, 15st 10lb player "has gone well".

Warburton added: "He's been good now for at least a year, that's how he justifies selection."

Williams says the absence of Taulupe Faletau with a broken arm could present an opportunity for a fresh face in the back-row mix and has been impressed by Scarlets' summer back-row signing Ed Kennedy.

The Australian-born 24-year-old qualifies for Wales via a grandmother from Aberdare in the south Wales valleys.

Williams said: "He's impressed me in a couple of games."

However, Williams is as intrigued by who Gatland will omit from his 31-strong World Cup squad.

Williams expects those who can cover more than one position to have an advantage in tight calls.

Who'll be left out of World Cup?

He cited Blues' Seb Davies as such an example with the lock having played number eight and blind-side flanker for Wales in the last 12 months.

"The interesting thing for me is who's going to be left out?," said Williams.

"How many back-rowers are they going to pick, how many outside-halves?

"Seb Davies [Cardiff Blues lock] was obviously tried at six wasn't he, because by all accounts in the World Cup he's [Gatland] only going to take five back-rowers and likewise front-row.

"If you think of someone we would have played with a lot - Paul James - everybody knows Adam Jones and Gethin Jenkins, greats of the game in as props.

"But Paul James was so important to that squad because he could cover both sides of the scrum and it freed up another spot behind."