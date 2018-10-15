New Zealand: Uncapped Dalton Papalii picked for tour to Japan and Europe

Papalii helped New Zealand win the World Under-20 Championship in 2017

New Zealand have called up the uncapped Dalton Papalii to their 32-man squad for their tour to Japan and Europe.

The Auckland flanker is the only uncapped player in the squad, although seven are among an additional list of 19 players selected for the Japan Test.

Papalii, 21, comes in for Sam Cane, who suffered a broken neck during the All Blacks' 32-30 win over South Africa.

"He has played outstanding rugby this year and deserves his opportunity," said head coach Steve Hansen.

Hooker Dane Coles also comes in after missing most of the 2018 season through various injuries.

The All Blacks play Australia in Yokohama on 27 October and 2019 World Cup hosts Japan in Tokyo on 3 November.

They then travel to Europe to face England (10 November), Ireland (17 November) and Italy (24 November).

All Blacks' 32-man squad

Backs: Perenara, Smith, Tahuriorangi, Barrett, McKenzie, Mo'unga, Crotty, Goodhue, Lienert-Brown, Williams, J. Barrett, Ioane, Naholo, Smith.

Forwards: Coles, Harris, Taylor, Franks, Laulala, Moody, Tu'inukuafe, Tuungafasi, S. Barrett, Retallick, Tuipulotu, S. Whitelock, Fifita, Papalii, Read, Savea, Squire, Todd.

Wider 19-man squad

Backs: Drummond, Hall, Cameron, Laumape, Proctor, Bridge, Havili, Milner-Skudder.

Forwards: Aumua, Coltman, Lomax, O'Neill, Perry, Ta'avao, Romano, Hemopo, Evans, Hunt, L. Whitelock.