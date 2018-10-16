Ulster Rugby: Cooney and Curtis in fitness race for Racing 92 trip

John Cooney scored nine points during Ulster's 24-10 win over Leicester Tigers

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: La Defense Arena, Paris, Date: 20 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW; updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster are monitoring the fitness of John Cooney and Angus Curtis ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup match against Racing 92 on Saturday.

The pair were both injured during last weekend's 24-10 win against Leicester Tigers at Kingspan Stadium.

Cooney, 28, played the full 80 minutes against Leicester but the scrum-half is being assessed for an AC joint injury.

Curtis is following the return to play protocols for a concussion he suffered shortly before half time.

The 20-year-old was introduced as a first-half replacement for Billy Burns but sustained a concussion just minutes later and did not reappear for the start of the second half.

Cooney, who converted all three of Ulster's tries against the Tigers, switched to fly-half during the closing stages of last Saturday's game in Belfast and head coach Dan McFarland will be hoping the influential half-back will be cleared to start this week against last season's beaten finalists.

Ulster have reported no further injury concerns following their opening Pool Four match with fit-again tight-head prop Marty Moore pushing to make his first start for the province after making his debut off the bench last weekend.

Racing 92, who have former Irish internationals Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan in their squad, began their Champions Cup campaign with a narrow 14-13 win over Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets.