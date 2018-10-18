European Rugby Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers v Scarlets

Jonny May injured his shoulder in a collision with Saints number eight Teimana Harrison

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Welford Road Date: Friday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website.

England wing Jonny May returns to face Scarlets as Leicester make two changes from their Champions Cup defeat by Ulster last weekend.

May injured his shoulder in the win over Northampton earlier this month, but has been passed fit after a scan.

Scarlets, who make four changes to their side, are without Wales international Jake Ball.

It had been hoped Ball would recover from a dead leg, but he is not even among the replacements.

Tom Price replaces Ball in the second row, while Josh Macleod comes in for for Ed Kennedy on the flank.

Rhys Patchell is absent after suffering a head knock earlier this month with Dan Jones coming into the fly-half role.

Ioan Nicholas comes in on the wing after Johnny McNicholl picked up an injury in the Scarlets' narrow defeat by Racing 92 last weekend.

However, Wales backs Leigh Halfpenny, Jonathan Davies, Steff Evans, Hadleigh Parkes and Gareth Davies make the trip to Welford Road.

Will Spencer comes into the second row for the hosts with Mike Williams reverting to the flank. Jonah Holmes, who was called up by Wales for the first time earlier this week, continues at full-back.

Both sides are looking for their first European win of the season and history favours Leicester. The Tigers have won eight of their previous 10 meetings with Scarlets, including all four games at home.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Leicester: J Holmes; J May, M Tuilagi, K Eastmond, J Olowofela; G Ford, B Youngs; G Bateman, T Youngs (capt), D Cole, H Wells, W Spencer, M Williams, G Thompson, S Kalamafoni

Replacements: T Polota-Nau, F Gigena, J Heyes, G Kitchener, T Reffell, S Harrison, M Toomua, A Thompstone

Scarlets: L Halfpenny; I Nicholas, J Davies, H Parkes, S Evans; D Jones, G Davies; W Jones, K Owens, S Lee, T Price, D Bulbring, B Thomson, J Macleod, W Boyde

Replacements:R Elias, P Price, W Kruger, J Helps, U Cassiem, S Hidalgo-Clyne, S Hughes, P Asquith

Referee: Romain Poite

Assistants: Vincent Blasco Baque, Stephane Boyer

TMO: Clare Daniels