European Rugby Champions Cup: Castres Olympique v Exeter Chiefs

Lawday spent time on loan at Cornish Pirates in the Championship last season

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Stade Pierre-Fabre Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

An injury to Dave Ewers gives number eight Tom Lawday his first European start as Exeter travel to French champions Castres in the Champions Cup.

The Chiefs also have a new second-row pairing, with Ollie Atkins and Wilhelm van der Sluys stepping in for the injured Sam Skinner and Dave Dennis.

The backline is unchanged from the draw with Munster - England's Henry Slade and Jack Nowell both starting.

Castres have former Leicester lock Steve Mafi in their side.

The hosts are captained by France flanker Mathieu Babillot with South Africa-born scrum-half Rory Kockott on the bench.

Champions Cup Pool 2 Played Won Points 1. Gloucester 1 1 4 2. Exeter 1 0 2 3. Munster 1 0 2 4. Castres 1 0 1

Castres are fifth in the Top 14 and lost 19-14 away to Gloucester last weekend, but will be a different proposition on home turf.

In their past two home games against English opposition, Castres have scored a total of 80 points and conceded just seven, including a 39-0 thumping of Leicester in their last such match.

"We know it will be tough," said Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"They are the reigning French champions and if you watched their game with Gloucester, they were very much in that game right up until the end.

"Obviously they will be different to what we usually face over here in England. They won't be as disciplined with their patterns, they'll be more open and they look to gain momentum through individual moments."

Exeter: Dollman; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, Cordero; Steenson (c), Townsend; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Atkins, Van Der Sluys, Armand, Kvesic, Lawday.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Francis, Lonsdale, Salmon, Maunder, Simmonds, Hill

Castres: Batlle; Laveau, Ebersohn, Vialelle, Paris; Dumora, Radosavljevic; Tichit, Jenneker, Kotze, Mafi, Jacquet, Babillot (c), Delaporte, Vaipulu.

Replacements: Sauzaret, Stroe, Hounkpatin, Moreaux, Tulou, Le Bourhis, Combezou, Kockott.

