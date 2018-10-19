European Rugby Champions Cup: Saracens v Lyon OU

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 20 Oct Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

British and Irish Lions wing Liam Williams is restored to the Saracens starting line-up to face French side Lyon at Allianz Park.

The Welshman takes the place of David Strettle, with Ben Spencer coming in for Richard Wigglesworth at scrum-half.

Jackson Wray comes in for injured number eight Billy Vunipola, with Richard Barrington taking the place of loosehead prop Mako Vunipola.

Lyon have Lionel Beauxis at fly-half and Noa Nakaitaci on the wing.

Number eight Carl Fearns, who pulled out of a move to Gloucester in 2017 to stay in France despite interest from Eddie Jones in adding him to the England ranks, is on the bench.

Delon Armitage, who won 26 caps for England between 2008 and 2011, is out with a serious knee injury sustained in August.

Champions Cup Pool 3 Played Won Points 1. Saracens 1 1 4 2. Cardiff 1 1 4 3. Lyon 1 0 0 4. Glasgow 1 0 0

Lyon's maiden Champions Cup campaign began with a defeat to Cardiff Blues last weekend, while Saracens, champions in 2016 and 2017, beat Glasgow in a feisty encounter at Scotstoun.

Saracens suffered a number of injuries with the Vunipola brothers each facing significant spells on the sidelines and second row Nick Isiekwe obtaining an ankle sprain.

Centre Alex Lozowski was banned for two weeks for entering a ruck dangerously and is replaced by Nick Tompkins this weekend.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Tompkins, Barritt (cap), Maitland; Farrell, Spencer; Barrington, George, Koch, Skelton, Kruis, Itoje, Rhodes, Wray.

Replacements: Tolofu, Thompson-Stringer, Lamositele, Earl, Burger, Wigglesworth, Bosch, Lewington.

Lyon: Ngatai; Mignot, Wulf, Regard, Nakaitaci; Beauxis, Doussain; Menini, Ivaldi, Gomez-Kodela, Lambey, Roodt, Puricelli (cap), Goujon, Sobela.

Replacements: Maurouard, Chaume, Ric, Carizza, Fearns, Cretin, Delord, Barassi.

