European Rugby Champions Cup: Newcastle Falcons v Montpellier Herault

Goneva won the Premiership player of the season award in his last campaign

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday, 21 October Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle with live text commentary

Vereniki Goneva returns for Newcastle as they attempt to follow an away win over Toulon with victory over fellow French powerhouses Montpellier.

The Fijian wing, who missed last weekend's success with a head knock, replaces Tom Arscott in the backline.

Ryan Burrows and Calum Green come in for Nemani Nagusa and Will Witty in the pack.

Montpellier welcome back New Zealand fly-half Aaron Cruden, who has missed the past five weeks with a calf injury.

Former Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar reverts to his usual position after filling in at 10 in the win over Edinburgh last weekend.

Champions Cup Pool 5 Played Won Points 1. Montpellier 1 1 4 2. Newcastle 1 1 4 3. Toulon 1 0 1 4. Edinburgh 1 0 1

The visitors are captained by France number eight Louis Picamoles, who left Northampton to return to his homeland in a big-money move last summer.

South African pair Bismarck and Jannie du Plessis are absent however.

"Montpellier are stuffed full of international stars from all over the world, so this old thing about the French not travelling well just doesn't apply," said Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards, whose side have just one win in six Premiership matches this season.

"We don't have that element of surprise on Sunday, and Montpellier will be well aware of what we can do. It's about executing things even better than we did last weekend."

Newcastle: Tait; Goneva, Penny, Williams, Sinoti; Hodgson, Young; Mavinga, Cooper, Wilson, Green, Young, Wilson (c), Graham, Burrows

Replacements: McGuigan, Brocklebank, Mulipola, Witty, Chick, Takulua, Connon, Harris.

Montpellier: Fall; Martin, Reilhac, Serfontein, N'gandebe; Cruden, Pienaar; Nariashvili, Giudicelli, Chilachava, Van Rensburg, Willemse, Ouedraogo, Liebenberg, Picamoles (c)

Replacements: Ruffenach, Fichten, Guillamon, Devedec, Galletier, Sanga, Darmon, Vincent

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.