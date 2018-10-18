European Rugby Challenge Cup: Dragons v Northampton Saints

From the section

Tom Wood joined Northampton Saints from Worcester Warriors in 2010

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Friday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, website and app

Tom Wood will make his first appearance since March in a much changed Northampton Saints side to face Dragons in the European Challenge Cup

The England international is back from a long-term groin injury and joins Teimana Harrison and Jamie Gibson in the back row.

Captain Cory Hill has been recalled by Dragons and will make his 100th appearance for the region.

Dragons make five changes following the win over Timisoara Saracens.

Hill partners Lewis Evans in the second row while Aaron Wainwright returns in the back row.

Jordan Williams starts at full back with Jared Rosser fit again to play on the wing and Rhodri Williams returns at scrum-half.

Cory Hill made his senior Wales debut against Australia in 2006

Saints lost 41-20 to French side Clermont Auvergne in their opening game.

David Ribbans partners Courtney Lawes in the second row having missed Saints' last two games.

Mikey Haywood replaces Dylan Hartley for the visitors to make his first start of the season at hooker while Ben Franks completes the front row alongside captain Alex Waller.

Alex Mitchell makes his first start and forms a new half back combination with Wales fly-half Dan Biggar.

Taqele Naiyaravoro is recalled to the left wing alongside Tom Collins, who switches to the right, and Ahsee Tuala returns at full-back.

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Zane Kirchner, Tyler Morgan, Jarryd Sage, Jared Rosser, Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Lewis Evans, Cory Hill (c), Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Aaron Jarvis, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Huw Taylor, Rhodri Davies, Adam Warren, Will Talbot-Davies

Northampton Saints: Ahsee Tuala, Tom Collins, Andrew Kellaway, Piers Francis, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Dan Biggar, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller (captain), Mikey Haywood, Ben Franks, David Ribbans, Courtney Lawes, Jamie Gibson, Tom Wood, Teimana Harrison

Replacements: James Fish, Francois Van Wyk, Ehren Painter, Dom Barrow, Lewis Ludlam, Cobus Reinach, James Grayson, Luther Burrell

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant referees: Thomas Charabas, Mathieu Noirot (France)

TMO: Gareth John (Wales)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.