European Rugby Challenge Cup: Worcester v Ospreys (Sat)

Ben Te'o (centre) has recovered from a calf injury to be named on the Worcester Warriors bench.

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Ben Te'o is set to make his first appearance of the season as he returns from injury to make Worcester's bench against Ospreys.

The Warriors have made four changes from their victory at Stade Francais, with Te'o returning and Jack Singleton in line to make his 50th appearance.

Ospreys have rested several first-team players as they make 10 changes from their opening win over Pau.

Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, an 18-year-old centre, will make his first start.

Wales prop Rhodri Jones is set to make his 50th Ospreys appearance.

Both sides claimed first round bonus-point wins, but Ospreys top Pool Two.

Worcester: Humphreys; Hammond, Lawrence, Olivier (capt), Howe; Shillcock, Heaney; Waller, Singleton, Kerrod, Phillips, Barry, Hill, Williams, Cox.

Replacements: Annett, Owen, Milasinovich, Scott, Kitchener, Arr, Van Breda, Te'o

Ospreys: Evans; Dirksen, Allen, Thomas-Wheeler, Giles; Hook, Aubrey; Jones, Baldwin, Botha, Ratti, Beard, Cracknell (capt), Phillips, McCusker

Replacements: Parry, G Thomas, Fia, Volpi, Morris, H. Morgan, Williams, L. Morgan

Referee: Pierre Brousset

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.