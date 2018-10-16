Saracens' Alex Lozowski charged with two acts of foul play

Alex Lozowski, 25, has won four caps for England

England centre Alex Lozowski has been charged with two acts of foul play in Saracens' Champions Cup win at Glasgow.

Lozowski is alleged to have entered a ruck dangerously, before later making an alleged dangerous tackle.

He will attend a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening, with each offence carrying a minimum two-week suspension.

A ban would threaten his involvement in England's autumn internationals, which start on Saturday, 3 November against South Africa at Twickenham.

Meanwhile, former All Black Jerome Kaino will attend a hearing on Wednesday night for striking Jamie Roberts with his shoulder in Toulouse's win at Bath.

Kaino was shown a yellow card at the time for the tackle, a decision which has split opinion amongst players, pundits and officials.