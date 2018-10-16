Jonah Holmes: Who is Wales' newcomer?

Wing or full-back Jonah Holmes has scored 10 tries for Leicester in 15 games

Jonah Holmes was one of two uncapped players named in Warren Gatland's Wales squad for the autumn internationals.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 tries in 15 games for Leicester since joining from Yorkshire Carnegie in 2017.

The Stockport-born wing or full-back qualifies through Welsh grandparents and Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy believes Holmes has bags of potential.

"He had to wait for his opportunity but when he got a chance on the wing he played well," Murphy said.

"I think Jonah again has played well but he's got another couple of gears in him and I think fans will be pleasantly surprised when he starts playing to his real ability how good he can be."

Holmes was brought up in Ealing, West London, attending St Benedicts School - which also produced Wasps scrum-half Joe Simpson - before studying biomedicine at Birkbeck College, University of London.

He started his rugby career at Rosslyn Park before a move to Wasps in the 2010/11 season, where Holmes made five first-team appearances playing at scrum-half or wing.

Holmes was dual-registered with Henley Hawks and helped them win promotion to National One that season.

He played on loan at London Scottish in 2012/13 and then with Premiership newcomers London Welsh before being recalled by Wasps.

Jonah Holmes played on loan for London Welsh in the 2012/13 Premiership season

Holmes moved to Carnegie in 2013/14 and ended the campaign as the club's leading try-scorer, with his continuing good form earning a move to Leicester in the summer of 2017.

He had to bide his time for first-team action, but Holmes was handed his Premiership debut for Leicester against former club Wasps in December 2017.

Even though Tigers lost 32-25, Holmes impressed by scoring two of their three tries, one from close range and the other an 80m interception that saw Holmes hand off and then outpace England wing Christian Wade.

He finished with 10 tries from his 11 games that season and although he has yet to cross the whitewash in his four games so far this campaign, he has caught Gatland's eye along with fellow new boy Luke Morgan, the 26-year-old Ospreys wing.

Holmes may not be able to face Scotland in Wales' opening Test on 3 November, as the game falls outside the agreed international window.

But he will hope to be given a chance to prove himself in one of the following games against Australia, Tonga and South Africa.