Peter Browne: Ulster lock forced to retire because of repeated concussions

Peter Browne made 34 appearances for Ulster after signing for the Irish province in 2015

Ulster lock Peter Browne has been forced to retire from rugby with immediate effect after suffering repeated concussions.

Browne said that a consultation with a specialist had revealed his "increased propensity for concussion symptoms following any head injury".

"With that counsel, and after speaking to family, I have made the extremely tough decision to retire," said Browne.

The 30-year-old began his career with Newcastle Falcons in 2007.

Browne made the last of his 34 Ulster appearances against Leinster in January.

The lock said he has suffered "a number of concussions" in recent seasons.

"In all of those cases [apart from my most recent head injury, which took longer], I have made a quick and full recovery and, thankfully, I have no long-term symptoms.

"Looking at the situation rationally, and trying to remove emotion, the objective is my long-term health alongside all the other passions, hopes and goals I have for my life."

After starting his career at Newcastle, Bristol-born Browne spent three years at Harlequins before a two-year spell at London Welsh was followed by his move to Ulster in 2015.

"After two very contrasting seasons at London Welsh as we won the Championship, and then were relegated, I was recruited by Ulster, and for that I will be forever thankful," added Browne.

"Playing for Ulster has been an incredible privilege. Getting to follow in the footsteps of my father [who played for Ulster and Ireland Schools] by being part of this club fills me with pride and gratitude."

Ulster's Operations Direction Bryn Cunningham said Browne would "be missed around Kingspan Stadium" and wished him well for the future.