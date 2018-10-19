European Rugby Challenge Cup: Zebre v Bristol (Sat)

Last weekend's match between Bristol and Zebre was the first time the teams had met.

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol have made six changes to the side that secured a bonus-point victory against Zebre in round one of the European Challenge Cup.

Piers O'Conor and Jordan Crane return from injury to make the starting line-up, while Sam Bedlow and Jake Heenan are set to make their first starts.

Zebre's side shows seven changes for the return fixture and includes 11 members of Italy's national team.

Bristol are second in Pool Four, but with the same points as La Rochelle.

Zebre: Brummer; Bellini, Bisegni (capt), Castello, Di Giulio; Canna, Violi; Lovotti, Fabiani, Christolini, Sisi, Biagi, Tuivaiti, Meyer, Giammarioli.

Replacements: Luus, Rimpelli, Zilocchi, Krumov, Tauyavuca, Palazzani, Boni, Balekana.

Bristol Bears: Pincus; Edwards, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Malton, Armstrong, Batley, Jeffries, Luatua (co-capt), Heenan, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Y. Thomas, Afoa, Haining, Graham, Uren, Pisi, Powell.

Referee: Ludovic Cayre

