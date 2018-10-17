Uncapped trio in Scotland squad for Autumn Tests

Scarlets' Blade Thomson is eligible for Scotland through a grandfather

Uncapped Blade Thomson, Sam Skinner and Sam Johnson have been named in Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend's 40-man squad for the 2018 autumn Tests.

Scotland face Wales in Cardiff on 3 November then host Tests against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

Exeter lock Skinner represented England at Under-20 level but qualifies through his father.

Australia-born Johnson qualifies on residency and New Zealand-born Thomson is eligible through a grandfather.

Among those missing from the squad through injury are British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg, Glasgow Warriors team-mate Zander Fagerson and fellow forwards John Barclay, of Edinburgh, and Richie Gray, now of Toulouse.

Along with other players based in England, France and Wales, Thomson, the 27-year-old who joined Scarlets this summer from Hurricanes, and 23-year-old Skinner will require permission from their clubs to be available for the match in Cardiff because it falls outside the Test window.

Johnson has spent three years with Glasgow Warriors and the 25-year-old was promoted to the first team this season after spending time with Glasgow Hawks during the last campaign.

More to follow.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (Edinburgh), David Denton (Leicester Tigers), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Ford (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Murray McCallum (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (London Irish), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)

Backs: Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Dougie Fife (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Matt Scott (Edinburgh), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)