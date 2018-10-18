Katy Daley-Mclean eyes 100th England cap after being named in squad

Daley-Mclean led England to victory over Canada in the 2014 Women's World Cup final

Former World Cup-winning captain Katy Daley-Mclean could win her 100th cap after being named in England's squad of 28 for the autumn internationals.

The 32-year-old, who made her debut in 2007 and lifted the World Cup in 2014, needs only one more appearance for 100.

Uncapped players Claudia Macdonald, Tatyana Heard, Carys Williams, Lucy Attwood, Ellie Mulhearn, Sarah Beckett and Ellena Perry are also included.

England begin against USA on 9 November and also face Canada and Ireland.

From 1 January the Rugby Football Union will reintroduce full-time contracts for 28 XVs players, meaning the 28 selected for the autumn squad is a strong indication of who is line to become fully professional next year.

There will still be plenty of pressure from outside the selected autumn group as three Bristol Bears players - Sarah Bern, Lagi Tuima, and Amber Reed - are unavailable through injury, while Wasps hooker Amy Cokayne is unavailable for the three Tests because of her commitments with the Royal Air Force.

Two players not included for the Tests are Richmond lock Rowena Burnfield and Loughborough Lightning prop Justine Lucas.

Daley-Mclean, along with England captain Sarah Hunter, hooker Vicky Fleetwood, flanker Marlie Packer, centre Rachael Burford and wing Lydia Thompson, are the only survivors from the 2014 World Cup side.

This is the first Test squad head coach Simon Middleton has selected without the recently retired prop Rochelle Clark and full-back Danielle Waterman.

Clark holds the record for most caps, having won 137 in her 15-year career.

England Women squad:

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Beckett (Firwood Waterloo Ladies), Jo Brown (Loughborough Lightning), Hannah Botterman (Saracens), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Ladies), Poppy Cleall (Saracens), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Ladies), Lark Davies (Worcester Valkyries), Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Ellie Mulhearn (Bristol Ladies), Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), Marlie Packer (Saracens Women), Ellena Perry (Saracens Women), Abbie Scott (Harlequins Ladies)

Backs: Lucy Attwood (Bristol Bears), Rachael Burford (Harlequins Ladies), Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning), Abigail Dow (Wasps FC Ladies), Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), Claudia Macdonald (Wasps FC Ladies), Sarah McKenna (Saracens), Leanne Riley (Harlequins Ladies), Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Valkyries), Carys Williams (Loughborough Lightning)

Fixtures:

9 November v USA, Allianz Park (Saracens)

18 November v Canada, Castle Park (Doncaster)

24 November v Ireland (Twickenham)