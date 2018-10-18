Luke Morgan: Ospreys wing's surprise and family tears after Wales call-up

Luke Morgan is Wales Sevens' record try scorer

Luke Morgan admits he was surprised by his call-up to the Wales squad for the autumn internationals - but his family were reduced to tears.

The Ospreys wing is Wales Sevens' record try-scorer but the 26-year-old thought his 15-a-side chance had gone.

But Morgan now has the chance to win a first cap for Warren Gatland's side.

"I didn't believe it until I saw the photo of the selected side and saw my name there, it was a great feeling," Morgan said.

"I went down my grandparents and... there were tears of joy.

"My granddad's followed me throughout my whole life and he's massive into his rugby, so I think he's a bit taken aback with it. The whole family was."

Morgan came through the Ospreys' development pathway and made one senior appearance before joining the sevens circuit in 2012, where he excelled.

But the Bridgend-born wing was brought back into the Ospreys squad this season.

"Probably at the start of last year I thought I'd finish my career with sevens and then go into an everyday kind of job," Morgan admitted.

"But an opportunity came up with Ospreys and it's happened quicker than I thought."

Given a start in the Pro14 game against Munster at the start of September, Morgan scored a try in that defeat and has been an ever-present in the Ospreys side since then - adding three more tries in four games.

That caught they eyes of the Wales selectors and Morgan was named in the 37-man squad - one of just two uncapped players alongside Leicester's Jonah Holmes - for games against Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa.

"I knew my name was getting thrown about, which was nice to have anyway, but I didn't actually think it would happen," Morgan said.

"I've got that opportunity now and I'll just see what happens and try to show what I can do."